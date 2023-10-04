She Told Her Pregnant Sister That She’s Upset That She’s Not Letting Her Be The Godmother Or Including Her In Planning The Baby Shower

This woman has a 31-year-old sister named Anne, who is currently 3 months pregnant with her first baby, and Anne is her only sibling.

Sadly, their dad passed away four years ago, and since then, it’s only been her, Anne, and their mom left in their family.

Since she and their mom discovered that Anne is pregnant, they’ve been overjoyed to welcome a new addition to their family.

“Since Anne is my only sibling, I thought (assumed) I would be the baby’s godmother,” she explained.

“My sister made it seem I would until her husband told her I would need to be married in order to be the godmother.”

“I’m very much single and have no plans to marry. I don’t think it is in the cards for me. I was sad to hear this and kept how upset I was to myself.”

Not that long ago, she took Anne and their mom to a pregnancy expo, and while they were there, they were chatting about Anne’s baby shower.

Earlier today, Anne texted her to give her a location and date for her baby shower, and she asked her why she had picked that place since they discussed a different location at the expo.

Anne responded that her husband’s brother and his wife thought that place was better, and they were planning on having a DJ come to make the shower more of a party atmosphere.

