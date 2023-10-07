She Told Her Roommates That They Shouldn’t Have A Baby Because They Cannot Even Look After Themselves, And She Refuses To Step In To Help

Have you ever lived with people who had a baby and ended up unexpectedly sharing some parental responsibilities?

One young woman has been living with a couple for the last three years and recently upset them when she told them they shouldn’t have a baby because they’re not prepared for one.

She’s 22-years-old and moved in with her 27-year-old coworker and her 30-year-old husband three years ago. She came from a rough childhood and began working at a daycare, which was where she met her coworker, who is also her manager.

At the time, her coworker and her boyfriend were living with her parents, and all three of them were desperate for better living situations. So, they all moved into a rental together.

Her two roommates married in May and have never been the easiest people to live with. They’re very lazy, so over the last few years, most of the household duties, from vacuuming to cooking to cleaning up after their dog, have fallen on her.

Now, her world has been turned upside down, as her two roommates are expecting a baby in December, and their lease isn’t up until around June.

“All of our friends were excited about the pregnancy, and I was at first, too,” she said.

“But now, I’m filled with dread.”

Neither of her roommates has been able to keep steady jobs. Her coworker is constantly calling into work “sick” and has been even before she got pregnant. During these “sick days,” she mostly lays around and complains about how she can’t do anything, but she still goes out three nights a week and plays sports on the weekends.

