She Told Her Sister That Her Son Was Out Of Control And Needed To Leave Her Wedding, But Her Sister Has Not Forgiven Her

This 34-year-old woman married her 31-year-old husband back in August of 2020, and her 32-year-old sister was her matron of honor.

She asked her sister’s 7-year-old daughter to be her flower girl, and her sister’s husband was supposed to attend the wedding to help with her sister’s other children.

Unfortunately, her sister’s husband decided he didn’t feel like taking that day off from work, so her sister was on her own with the kids for her wedding.

A lot of things really went wrong in the days leading up to her wedding. For example, her cake wasn’t ready in time, and she had three short months to pick out a new venue, but she rolled with the punches and tried not to go nuclear.

On the night before her wedding, her sister arrived at the cabin they booked and kept her and her husband up until 1 in the morning.

Despite her best attempts to exit the conversation, her sister didn’t take the hint, and so they were both worn out on their wedding day.

On her wedding day, her sister’s sons were kind of a lot to deal with. Her oldest nephew, K, said some offensive and awful things to her friends when she wasn’t listening, and her youngest nephew, E, said nasty things to her mother-in-law before picking up an ax at the cabin and trying to play with it.

“I tried to be understanding because they live on a farm, and he’s probably allowed to chop wood at home and at his grandparents’, but this wasn’t the time or place to be swinging around a tool,” she explained.

“My husband was getting frustrated, too, and I finally told my sister that E had to go home because he wasn’t behaving; I said that my niece and other nephew could stay, but E was out of control.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.