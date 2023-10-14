She Tricked Her Husband Into Deep Cleaning Their Entire House By Lying About Her Parents Coming Over For Dinner

This 31-year-old woman and her husband, 33, have been married for five years and have lived together for more than 12 years in total.

They alternate who’s in charge of cooking each night and alternate who cleans each weekend.

She and her husband both work full-time, and they have two cats and no children.

Usually, her husband only deep cleans the house when some of their friends or family members are coming over to see them.

The rest of the time, he doesn’t put in as much effort and sticks to mainly just vacuuming, mopping, and cleaning up around the house.

“I’ve asked him a couple of times if he can do a bit more during his turns, like dust, wipe down the counters, scrub the bathroom tiles (things I do when it’s my turn to clean the house),” she said.

In response, he told her that he would do his best. He did more cleaning several times, but then, after a while, he returned to making less of an effort.

Since her husband had several days off of work, by Friday, their home was messier than normal. He left junk food wrappers on the coffee table and hadn’t done laundry yet.

This past Saturday was her husband’s day to clean. She was concerned that he would do the least amount of cleaning as possible, like usual, even though she’d asked him to deep clean the house.

