She Tried To Break Up With Her Boyfriend, But After He Got Emotional, She Caved, And Now She Doesn’t Know What To Do

This 18-year-old woman had been dating her boyfriend, who is also 18, for a year. But, she recently realized they just have too many differences that she doesn’t think they’ll be able to work through together.

For instance, her boyfriend wants them to move in together next year, but she simply isn’t ready to take that step. Additionally, her boyfriend always wants to spend a ton of time together, but she values having space.

And he has a lot of trouble giving her the space that she needs because he believes it means that she doesn’t love him– even though that’s not true.

“We have tried to work through these problems, but it seems like it doesn’t get anywhere,” she said.

Not to mention, she is his first girlfriend, and this is also her first relationship. So, she realizes that she will need to do a lot of internal work on herself as a person before she can seriously commit to a relationship.

“And while I love him, I think a relationship needs more than love to survive,” she added.

That’s why she ultimately decided to sit down with her boyfriend yesterday to share her feelings and end their relationship. She tried to explain how she felt as best as she could, too. However, her boyfriend still didn’t take the news well.

In fact, he actually started sobbing and accusing her of being selfish for leaving him. And honestly, she admitted that his reaction was fair.

But then, her boyfriend changed his mind out of nowhere about everything they had previously disagreed on and suddenly started agreeing with all of her feelings. He also began begging her to give him another chance.

