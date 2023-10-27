She Unknowingly Went On Two Dates With A Guy Who Was In An Open Marriage, And On Their Third Date, The Wife Tagged Along

The concept of open relationships can be fascinating to those who are not in one, but of course, they aren’t for everyone.

TikToker Jacquelyn (@lynnslife7_) is no stranger to bad or weird dates, and she’s sharing what happened on one of the worst dates she’s ever been on. This time, she had been unknowingly seeing a guy who was in an open marriage.

She had gone on two dates with a guy, and they both went well. So, when he asked her to go out to dinner with him one day, she agreed. She arrived at the restaurant five minutes early. Upon her arrival, he texted her, saying that his friend was in town, and she wanted to tag along.

Jacquelyn told him it wasn’t a problem. When her date and his friend showed up, they all ordered some drinks and ended up having some great conversation together. Jacquelyn noticed that her date was complimenting her on her appearance throughout the night while his friend voiced her agreement.

At one point, he left to grab something from his car. While he was gone, his friend told Jacquelyn she was glad to finally meet her.

Then, she said that her husband couldn’t stop talking about her. Jacquelyn paused, realizing that the guy she had been seeing was married and that this woman was actually his wife, not his friend.

Jacquelyn was stunned and unable to speak, so she merely nodded along to whatever the wife was saying.

She informed Jacquelyn that she had recently become interested in seeing girls. As a result, she and her husband had devised a system where they dated other people and slowly introduced them to each other, hoping to add a third person to their relationship.

Jacquelyn had not been aware of their agreement. She was forced to sit there and pretend like the words coming out of the woman’s mouth were old news. When the husband returned, they resumed their meal.

