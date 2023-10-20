She Walked Out Of Her Own Birthday Dinner Because Her Friend Invited Her Ex-Boyfriend Against Her Wishes, And Now Her Friend Won’t Speak To Her

Don’t you hate when people dig up parts of your past that you’d much rather leave behind?

One woman recently walked out of a birthday dinner thrown by her best friend because she invited her ex against her wishes.

She’s 32 and was with her 43-year-old ex-boyfriend for a little over two years. About a month ago, she broke up with him for various reasons. Unfortunately, he stopped putting effort into their relationship and assumed that he could do whatever he wanted because she loved him.

Her ex had other weird things about him that just rubbed her the wrong way. For instance, he always came up with an excuse to not meet her family. You would think that after dating someone for over a year, they’d be ready to meet your family, but no.

Her ex once accused her parents of only wanting to meet him so they could “get rid of him” and set her up with someone else.

“It was after this that I thought maybe we wanted different things in life and that we should go our separate ways,” she said.

Recently, she celebrated her birthday, and her friend, who happens to be mutual friends with her ex, offered to organize a nice dinner for her special day.

“I accepted because we are great friends, we work together, and we do hang out all the time,” she explained.

“She jokingly said that she would invite [my ex] too. I asked her please not to do [that] and that if he’s coming, I’m not going to go.”

