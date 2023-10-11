She Wants To Ask Her Boyfriend To Start Splitting Expenses Based On Their Income Instead Of Equally Because He Now Makes Double Her Salary

This 32-year-old woman recently asked her partner of 12 years, 33, if they could alter how much each of them financially contributes to their expenses.

A year into their relationship, they moved in together, and from then on, they’ve each contributed 50%, but she would like the distribution to more fairly reflect their salaries.

While they aren’t married because neither of them has the desire to get married or feels like it’s necessary, they are as committed as a married couple would be.

“We decided to go 50/50 on everything: rent, groceries, bills, furniture, and entertainment. Obviously, we paid for our own ‘fun extras’ for ourselves, but anything that was for us was split,” she said.

When she and her partner first moved in together, they were at the start of their careers.

Over time, her partner did an apprenticeship and moved up the ladder into a supervisor position. She has also grown in her career throughout the years as well.

Her partner makes twice the amount he used to, and while she has seen growth in her earnings, too, they’re not as drastic as his have been.

At the beginning of their careers, her partner was making about $45,000 per year, while she was making $36,000. Now, he’s earning $100,000 per year, and she earns $50,000.

“He’s in a union, so after deductions, his take-home amount is adjusted, as is mine with taxes,” she explained.

