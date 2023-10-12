She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Because His Sister Abandoned Her Three Kids And Left Them In Her Care, And She Doesn’t Want To Raise The Children, But Her Husband Does

Since she was young, this 29-year-old woman has known that she didn’t want to have or take care of children.

While in college, she met her now-husband, who also happened to be child-free.

She married her husband a couple of years ago.

Her husband’s sister, 24, has three children (two sons, one of whom is 5, and a 2-year-old daughter). The children have different fathers, and unfortunately, the fathers haven’t been present or contributed to their care at all.

“Two months ago, she left all of them at our house, said she was going on an errand, and never came back. Just left. We filed a report and everything. Last we heard, she was safe but did not want to come back,” she said.

Her husband’s mother works a minimum-wage job and struggles to financially support herself. In the past, she was a single mother, and she has expressed that she doesn’t want to take care of the children.

She doesn’t want to take care of the children, either. While she feels horrible for the situation the children are in, she understands the immense amount of work involved in raising children, and she doesn’t want that responsibility.

“In the two months they were here, our expenses have increased; we had to buy them clothes and stuff, and they are sleeping in our living room on air mattresses (we only have one bedroom),” she explained.

In order to take care of the children, she had to start working remotely, and her husband wasn’t able to do so. Plus, putting three children in daycare would be extremely costly.

