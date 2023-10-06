She Wants To Expose Her Sister’s Affair With Her Boss Because He Is Married And Currently Trying To Have A Baby With His Wife

For the last year, this 32-year-old woman and her twin sister, 32, haven’t been in contact. This is partially due to her sister’s concerning and unethical behavior.

Even though she doesn’t view herself as someone who’s overly critical or conservative with her values, she knows right from wrong and prides herself on living her life that way.

Over time, she has been upset with how her sister’s decision-making hurts the people around her. Currently, her sister has a reputable job with a good salary at a big company in their capital city.

“And she is hooking up with her boss. Okay–she is lonely, and I know she very much wants a loving relationship,” she said.

“Except that, aside from being her superior at work, this guy is married. He claims that his wife has mental health issues and, because of this, isn’t being a good wife to him.”

“Their other major relationship issue was that he desperately wanted children, but she was on the fence, and they couldn’t conceive without help. So, on his insistence, she is undergoing IVF.”

Sadly, he is having this affair while his wife is going through the physically and emotionally demanding experience of IVF.

While she knows the nitty gritty of the affair her sister’s boss is partaking in, she doesn’t personally know her sister’s boss or his wife and has never met either of them in person.

However, she feels terrible that she is aware of the affair, and she hasn’t done anything to let her sister’s boss’ wife know about it.

