She Wants To Give Her Husband An Ultimatum That Either He Stops Ordering Food For Delivery Or She’s Leaving Him Because He Has Wiped Out His Bank Account

This 27-year-old woman has been married to her husband, 32, for two years, and they don’t have children.

Once they began working from home at the start of the pandemic, they had a hard time getting motivated and finding the energy to do things on a day-to-day basis.

Because of this, they got into the bad habit of constantly ordering food instead of making meals at home.

While there’s obviously nothing wrong with ordering food sometimes, she believes that she and her husband went out of control and were addicted to it. They would order both lunch and dinner regularly.

“I happen to hear a snippet of a phone with his mom sometime later, talking about how his bank account is nearly empty and how his credit cards are maxed out. Concerning. We don’t share our bank accounts (thankfully), and I have some savings, so we’re not in dire straits. His mother also pressures him to stop with the [food delivery service]. He says he knows, and he’ll delete the account,” she said.

After hearing this and realizing how much of a detriment this was to them financially, she told him that they needed to stop ordering food so frequently.

From then on, the number of times they ordered was greatly reduced. Her rule was that she’d only order them food if they were struggling or needed a quick snack. Even though her ultimate goal was to eliminate ordering food entirely, she thought this was a vast improvement.

Time passed, and she eventually returned to working in an office while her husband continued working from home.

“I notice grocery delivery bags. I talk to him about it, and he says he’ll stop. Time goes by, and I don’t see any more delivery bags until I go to throw out the trash one night and see empty soda bottles and more delivery bags. I talk to him again, and he says he’ll stop, and he’ll remove his information from the site,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.