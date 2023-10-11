She Wants To Go On A Trip With Her Friends To Japan, But Her Husband Doesn’t Want To Go And Thinks It’s Messed Up For Wives To Travel Abroad Without Their Husbands

This 27-year-old woman’s friends are a bit wealthier than her and decided to plan a vacation to Japan. They also invited her to tag along.

She was super excited about this, too, since it’s been her lifelong dream to travel abroad.

“But my husband is an intense homebody and does not want to go,” she revealed.

Her friends know about her husband’s stance and believe that she should just go away. After all, she is an adult who can make her own decisions.

She also realizes that the trip might be more risky if she were going alone as a solo female traveler. However, she would be with her group of friends.

Regardless, her husband, who is 32, thinks it would be “messed up” for a wife to travel abroad without her husband.

“He did not elaborate much further on that but stated it’s one thing to travel within the state or a few states away, but traveling overseas, across the world especially, is another thing entirely,” she explained.

Eventually, though, after talking to her husband more about the trip, he reluctantly agreed to go. But now, she thinks he will use it against her like a “weapon,” claiming that she is “forcing” him on the trip even though she knows he is miserable and “dragging” him around.

Honestly, she is over it, too. That’s why she is either going to skip out on the vacation or just go without her husband.

