She Wants To Go On The “Trip Of A Lifetime” With Her Husband To Her Cousin’s Wedding On The Other Side Of The World, But Her Parents Don’t Think She Should Leave Her Kids Behind

The past year has been tough for this 38-year-old woman and her husband, 40.

Her husband had a major surgery, and over the past six months, she has been taking care of their children, 2 and 6, while also taking care of her husband while he’s been in recovery. Plus, she works full-time.

Once in a while, her parents lend a hand, but since they’re in their 70s, she doesn’t want them to overdo it. Usually, she’s only asked them to watch the children one time per week for only about two hours each time. The rest of the time, the children are in daycare while she’s working.

This past week, a cousin that she is close with sent her a wedding invitation.

“The wedding is next year, on the other side of the world from us. It was a trip of a lifetime, basically. We decided we should treat ourselves for once and go,” she said.

When she first told her parents about their plans to attend this wedding, they seemed fine with the idea and acted as though they were thrilled for them.

However, that quickly changed when her parents called a few days ago.

They informed her that ever since they’d told them about their upcoming travel plans, her mother had a “full-blown panic attack” at the thought that they would leave their children behind while they took a trip so far away from where they lived.

Her parents continued, letting her know that they didn’t want to take care of their children while they were traveling to the wedding.

