She Wants To Have A Divorce Party After Finally Ending Her “Exhausting” Marriage, But Her Mom Told Her To “Have Some Shame” And Believes A Party Would Be Tacky

This woman is 40-years-old, and she just finished finalizing an exhausting and painful divorce from her ex-husband.

According to her, the marriage was both exhausting and painful, too. She dealt with everything from gaslighting and cheating to manipulation and verbal abuse.

“Basically, I was married to a narcissist for 16 years,” she said.

But now that her kids are finally 18-years-old, she is finally “free” of her ex-husband and is not obligated to him in any way, shape, or form.

That’s why she wants to celebrate with a “divorce party,” an idea that has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Apparently, one of her friends first gave her the idea, telling her to celebrate the split. Her friend saw a video of someone else’s divorce party on TikTok and thought it would be a great way to ring in her freedom following a “horrible marriage.”

“I really liked the idea,” she admitted, “But some people, like my parents, think this is a bad idea.”

In fact, her mom actually told her that she should “have some shame” since divorce is a very “serious matter.” Her mom even claimed that she would look bad by throwing a divorce party.

Now, her parents are quite traditional and old-fashioned. However, they aren’t the only ones with strong opinions about the celebration.

