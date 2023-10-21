She Wants To Make Her Husband Get Rid Of Their Dog Because It Was His Idea To Even Get The Pup, Yet She’s Been Stuck Doing Everything To Care For It

Not long ago, this 28-year-old woman and her husband, 27, purchased a home together.

While they were moving into their house, she clearly expressed to her husband that she didn’t want to have a big dog.

In the past, she has had negative experiences with big dogs, so she has always been nervous around big dogs.

Understandably, she doesn’t want to feel uncomfortable and nervous in their home at all times with a big dog around.

Besides this circumstance, she doesn’t go out of her way to avoid large dogs elsewhere. She doesn’t mind petting and playing with big dogs that she’s familiar with. The boundary she wanted to maintain was not owning a big dog.

Her husband said that he wanted a dog someday, and she suggested a compromise of him buying a smaller dog. That way, he could have his furry companion while she would still be able to remain comfortable.

“Fast forward, and he adopted a cat for me. I just wanted to go look so I could cuddle them, and I didn’t intend to come home with one, but there was one I just loved, and he suggested we bring him home. The shelter told us this cat was not fond of dogs, which, at the time, wasn’t a problem because no dog was in the plan,” she said.

But several months later, her husband told her that he wanted to go buy a dog. In his view, since he’d adopted a cat from the shelter for her, she couldn’t reject the idea of him getting a dog.

During this conversation, he persuaded her to work with her cat so that he would be comfortable and safe around a dog.

