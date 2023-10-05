She Wants To Pawn Her Late Husband’s Star Wars Collection In Order To Make Some Quick Money To Avoid Getting Evicted, But Her Daughter Doesn’t Want To Sell Off The Last Pieces Of Her Father

Just over a month ago, this woman tragically lost her husband. And on top of dealing with the grief, she is now torn over how to keep a roof over her and her daughter’s heads.

Prior to her husband’s death, she was the only person working in their home. Her husband had been receiving a small amount of disability money, but once he died, those funds stopped coming in.

During the three months leading up to his passing, she was also giving her husband money to pay their rent.

However, the bills were never paid, and he reportedly spent the money on alcohol and other vices instead.

So, she was recently given a seven-day “pay or leave” notice on her apartment through the court. And after those seven days are up, if she does not pay, she will get an eviction on her record.

This has left her in a seriously tough spot since she doesn’t own anything of value that could help her get some quick cash.

Yes, she has a cell phone, but she needs that. Otherwise, she doesn’t have any electronics or jewelry that are worth much.

“And my local church already helped me with my utility bill before I knew the rent wasn’t being paid, and they can’t help. Nobody can,” she revealed.

That’s why she is now trying to think of every possible way that she could avoid being homeless with her daughter and rehoming her cat. And one particular option came to mind: her late husband’s Star Wars collection.

