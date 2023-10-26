She Wants To Travel And See The World, But Her Husband Has A Fear Of Flying, So She Wants To Go Without Him Even Though He’s Against It

This woman is almost 40-years-old, and throughout her whole life, she was never personally in a financial position where she could afford to fly around the world and travel.

But now, her kids have grown up, and she and her husband both have solid jobs. So, if they wanted to, they could afford to travel about once a year.

However, her husband has a terrible fear of flying on airplanes.

“I don’t love the idea either,” she admitted, “But it’s worth the risk to me.”

Her husband, on the other hand, actually has nightmares whenever she brings up going on a vacation by plane. So, she realizes that he isn’t just being particular or difficult; he actually just has a true phobia of flying.

That’s why she doesn’t expect her husband to just be able to get over his fear of flying. Still, that doesn’t mean she isn’t interested in traveling without him.

“I would like to go on a vacation with my sister to see someplace farther than one day’s driving distance,” she said.

After telling her husband that, though, he claimed it was unfair. He didn’t think it would be right for her to use family money to go on a trip that he was not able to attend.

However, she believes that her husband could technically attend if he wanted to.

