She Wants to Wait To Tell Her Husband That She’s Pregnant Again Until He Gets Home From A Trip, But She Knows He’ll Probably Be Upset

This woman’s husband is a stay-at-home father to their 4-year-old daughter.

Her husband is caring and adores their daughter, and their daughter adores him in return. Their daughter hasn’t been away from him much since he stays home with her.

In two weeks, her husband is taking a week-long vacation with his best friend from college.

During his trip, he’s going to hang out with a ton of college friends that he hasn’t had the chance to get together with since they got married.

At first, her husband was hoping that the entire family could go on this trip, but she suggested that he go on his own because she thought he’d have more fun being able to catch up with his friends without having to worry about watching their daughter.

Plus, she doesn’t think their daughter is old enough to appreciate this kind of trip anyway, especially since she’d only met her husband’s friends once before.

She’s also looking forward to a week off from work during her husband’s vacation so that she can hang out with their daughter, just the two of them since she doesn’t get to do that very often.

“Yesterday morning, I learned that I am pregnant. We have been trying for some time now and really want lots of kids, so I am over the moon, and I know my husband (and daughter) will be too. During my first pregnancy, he was a huge prepper,” she said.

When they first learned about her first pregnancy, her husband did so much research and preparation before their daughter was born, while taking care of her, that he got overwhelmed and anxious. But she was so grateful that he was supportive and helped her out so much.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.