She Was Almost Kidnapped At School When A Man Showed Up Claiming To Be A Friend Of Her Parents

When this woman was in 9th grade, she was attending a school in a rough area of her hometown.

Her school, as well as all the other schools in this system, weren’t well-funded. One day, in gym class, the students were all running laps outside around the school.

“I was with my friend group of five girls, and we were walking behind as always because P.E. for us was talking about the school drama all period. So, we were walking and talking about the recent drama when a red truck slowed down beside us,” she said.

Unfortunately, this scenario wasn’t uncommon at her school. She was used to creepy men driving by their school and stopping to try to talk to students. As usual, she and her friends paid the man no attention and continued walking.

However, she and her friends grew more concerned when this man’s truck drove around the school two or three more times, slowing down each time he approached them as they walked. They informed their gym teacher, who told them to head inside the gym.

Inside the gym, the students started playing a game. Then, her teacher approached her to tell her that someone was at the school to pick her up and she needed to go to the main office.

Since neither of her parents was supposed to be picking her up from school early that day, she was scared that something had happened to one of them or to one of her other family members.

“So, I got changed into my normal clothes, grabbed my backpack, and rushed to the office. When I got there, the lady told me that there was a man waiting for me outside of the main doors,” she explained.

“I got a little confused because usually when my parents came to pick me up, they’d wait in the hall until I got there. I took a look through the glass door and saw an old man. I had never seen this man once in my life.”

