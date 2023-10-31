She Was Asked To Be Her Sister’s Caregiver For Four Months Following Her Sister’s Surgery Since She Is Already A Critical Care Nurse With Plenty Of Experience, But She’s Refusing To Help Out

This 25-year-old woman has an older sister, who is 29. And in January, her sister will be undergoing rib removal surgery.

Her sister will be flying to the United States to receive this procedure, too.

“Because no doctor in our country will perform that type of surgery for non-cosmetic reasons,” she said.

Following the surgery, her sister plans to stay in the United States for a little while to recover. But, even after her sister returns to their home country, more recovery time will still be needed.

That’s why her sister actually asked to move in with her. That way, she could essentially be her sister’s caregiver during the process.

“And it would be for up to four months, although my sister said it could be longer, and she doesn’t know the exact timeline,” she revealed.

Now, her parents are unable to help care for her sister because they are getting older. Not to mention, her parents moved into a building that only houses people ages 50 and up this past year.

Plus, since she is already a critical care nurse, her sister believes she will be the perfect person for the job.

Quite frankly, though, she wasn’t interested in helping her sister, which is why she flat-out said no.

