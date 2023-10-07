She Was Diagnosed With Cancer Last Year And Is Now Considering Divorcing Her Husband To Live The Life She Wants Instead Of Always Compromising For Him

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, 36, have been married for the last eight years, and they have been together for 11 years in total.

They also have two children, who are 6 and 8.

Tragically, she received a cancer diagnosis last year.

Though her cancer treatment was understandably grueling and intense, she made it through, and things seem to be going okay right now as far as her cancer is concerned.

Unfortunately, her marriage hasn’t been going well over the last five years.

“I have been trying to fit in what my husband sees as ideal life, living in remote locations and adjusting my life to make it work for us as a family. His dream is to live by the ocean, far from people. I’m a city girl. For the sake of making it work for both of us, I’ve taken jobs that are well below my abilities,” she said.

Even though this isn’t the life she envisioned for herself, her husband was under the false assumption that this was what she wanted, too. However, she felt like it was at the time because she was trying to compromise with him to get to the best possible solution for the entire family.

Her husband was living the life he’d always dreamed about, but she became more bitter as time went on.

“Things blew up two times. He saw me flirting with another guy (I never even kissed anyone, but it was an emotional betrayal, probably). I gave up alcohol three years ago to make sure I’m always in control and don’t do stupid stuff that could ruin my relationship,” she explained.

