She Was Fired By Her Best Friend’s Husband, And Now Their Friendship Is On The Rocks Because She’s Threatening To Sue

When money problems get in the way of friendships, sometimes the damage can be irreversible.

One woman was recently fired by her best friend’s husband, and now they’re on the outs because she’s threatening to sue him.

She’s 36 and has had a best friend of the same age named Sarah, whom she’s known since high school. Even though they moved away from each other after graduating, they still stayed close and in touch.

Sarah’s husband Aaron is 36 and has his own start-up company, and Sarah used to work there. Two years ago, when she quit her old job, Sarah arranged for her to work remotely with her at Aaron’s company.

Everything was going great until suddenly, she got a call from a very distressed Sarah. Sarah had been texting a guy behind Aaron’s back, and although nothing happened, he was so furious that he filed for divorce and fired her from his company.

Although she hates cheaters, she empathized with Sarah and understood why she had issues with Aaron. However, she was also concerned that losing Sarah at the company would mean she’d lose her job next.

Sarah and Aaron eventually mediated and calmed down, but she had to inquire about her job. She got another job offer but didn’t want to get a new one since she worked remotely for Aaron and just had a baby.

“Meanwhile, Aaron started rethinking the decisions Sarah made for the company,” she recalled.

“I asked Aaron if I should brace myself for dismissal since she hired me. He assured me, saying, ‘We are professionals; you provide value.’ So, I rejected a good-paying job offer. Although Aaron didn’t pay me that well, working remotely and working next room from my baby was important.”

