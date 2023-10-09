She Was Home Alone When She Saw Someone Sitting Outside Her Parents’ Bedroom That Night

A few days ago, this 19-year-old woman’s parents were gone for the weekend to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Her sister, 17, was sleeping over at a friend’s house, so she had the entire house to herself.

While hanging out with her dog, she did some laundry. She washed her bedding and put it in the dryer.

Several hours later, she went to check on the bedsheets and realized that the dryer was broken and her laundry hadn’t dried at all.

Understandably frustrated, she called her parents to let them know the dryer wasn’t working.

Afterward, she decided to try to look through the spare bedsheets to see if there were any she could use in the meantime until she could eventually dry her own bedding.

However, the only spare sheets they had were for her sister’s bed, which were too small to fit on her mattress.

“I just decided that I’ll sleep in my parents’ bed since it was pretty comfy. Later that night, I’m in bed, and my dog is sleeping next to me, and I’ve got my parents’ door slightly open, just in case the dog wants to go out of the room in the night. I’m there just watching YouTube while waiting to feel tired enough to sleep when, suddenly, I get a very weird feeling coming over me,” she said.

She was a bit nervous and felt as if she was being watched, but since her dog was in the room with her, that put her more at ease.

