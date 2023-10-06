She Went On A Camping Trip With Her Husband And Believes She Encountered A Creepy Mimic In The Woods

In the isolation of the woods, many creepy things can happen. TikToker Jen (@priestly67) is describing her encounter with a mimic during a camping trip.

So, she and her husband went on a camping trip but decided to cut it short because they were too spooked about what happened to continue with their plans.

The campsite they were at was in a remote location deep in the woods. There was a lake on one side and a forest surrounding the rest of the area.

They were able to drive their car onto the site and parked it at one end of the campsite. Jen’s husband was cooking dinner nearby. On the opposite side of the campsite was deep forest.

Jen was headed toward the trees because she needed to go to the bathroom. As she was walking, she heard a voice directly behind her, and it uttered the words, “Meow, meow.”

The phrase was something that Jen and her husband would say to each other occasionally. The voice sounded exactly like her husband’s, but it was very dull and monotone.

Her husband was within shouting distance, so he was not near enough to be able to speak so clearly to her. Jen was annoyed because she thought her husband had followed her as she was going to use the bathroom in the woods.

So, she spun around to tell him off. However, he was right where she had left him, cooking by the stove and blasting music from the car radio.

She went over to him and asked if he had snuck up behind her, said, “Meow, meow,” and ran back to the stove, even though she knew there was no way he could’ve covered such a large distance in a matter of seconds. He also was not a particularly fast runner.

