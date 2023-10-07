She Went On A Date With A Guy, But When She Arrived At The Bar He Told Her To Meet Him At, He Was With Another Girl

TikToker Ashleigh Carter (@ashweecarter) is detailing a date she went on that happened not too long ago. The guy was with another girl when Ashleigh arrived and escaped like a thief into the night after he realized he wasn’t going to be able to sleep with both of them.

She had been hanging out with this guy she met on a dating app, and it was just a fun, casual fling since he worked in a different city most of the time.

So Ashleigh was going on a weekend trip with her friends to another city where the guy lived, and they planned to meet up while Ashleigh was in town.

He invited her to come to a bar he was at with his friends. When Ashleigh showed up with her friends, she discovered that he was actually with just one other woman.

He introduced the woman as his friend. Ashleigh thought he had been referring to a group of guys when he told her he was out with his friends, but she was apparently wrong.

Then, she recalled that he was into “group activities.” And since he was now hanging out with two girls, she had an idea of what this guy wanted to do.

Aside from that revelation, the night was going well. They were all chatting with each other and having fun. Eventually, they decided to head to another bar.

The guy excitedly pulled up the Uber app and showed Ashleigh and the other woman a great spot they should go to.

But at that moment, the other woman announced that she was ready to go home because she was really tired. Ashleigh was relieved.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.