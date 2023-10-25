She Went On A Date With A Guy Even Though She Was Clearly Not His First Choice, And She Regrets It Because He Then Friendzoned Her

Several months ago, this 30-year-old woman was on a dating app, and she ended up matching with a guy the same age as her.

They talked on the phone for a couple of weeks, and each phone call lasted several hours on end. It was so easy for them to talk to one another, and they didn’t end up meeting right away due to a bit of distance between them.

This guy told all of his friends all about her, and he also revealed to her that he felt comfortable sharing information with her that he never told anyone else in his life before.

As time wore on, she realized he had lied about a couple of lifestyle details on his dating profile, but she continued talking to him.

“He also kept emphasizing physical attraction as being more important than anything in a relationship, which made me a bit [self-conscious],” she explained.

One day, they had a call scheduled when he left her hanging and then later on informed her he met a new girl that he was interested in.

A couple of days ago, she noticed he was back on the dating app she met him on, so she instantly swiped him again.

“He matched with me and told me he’s happy I reached out to him and thought it was a coincidence because he was just talking to his friends about me,” she explained.

“This time, he asked me out. When we met up, the chemistry translated into person, and he extended the date for a total of 7 hours. He looked different from his photos though – the pictures were clearly at least 5 years ago.”

