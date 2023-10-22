She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Criticized What She Ordered For Dinner And Complained His Cocktail Came In A Girly Glass

There’s nothing quite like a good meet-cute. People are always eager to hear about the circumstances in which a real person met their significant other. However, this is no charming love story with a sweet ending.

TikToker Lindsay (@gunthsocks) is discussing the details of the worst date she’s ever been on, involving a guy she met at a wedding. Fortunately, stories about bad dates pique people’s curiosity just as much as tales of romance do.

Last year, at the beginning of the summer, Lindsay attended her cousin’s wedding. Toward the end of the reception, she spotted a guy milling around. He was not her usual type, but he was attractive, and she was in the mood to do a little flirting.

One of her younger cousins encouraged her to talk to him. However, the guy ended up approaching Lindsay to ask her where the recycling bin was located. He never made it over to the recycling bin, though, because he was too busy chatting with her.

He seemed very polite and traditional and gave off small-town vibes in contrast to her big-city personality. They hit it off really well, and Lindsay greatly enjoyed his company. So, when he asked to see her again, she agreed. He worked a blue-collar job and didn’t have a day off until four weeks later, but he promised to drive up to her city and take her on a nice date when he had the chance.

Until then, they continued to keep in contact with each other. Before he came into town, she had recommended that he stay at this super nice, eco-friendly hotel. They had also made plans to go to a more upscale club, which required them to dress up. She instructed him to wear nice jeans, a black T-shirt, and clean sneakers.

When the day of their date arrived, he picked her up from her house, and she saw that he wasn’t wearing any of the items she had listed. He wore a dark-colored tank top printed with flowers, and there were deodorant stains all over it.

He also had on some swim trunks and shoes that were falling apart. The sole on one of his shoes had come apart, so every time he walked, the shoe flapped against the ground, making a very irritating noise.

Lindsay, on the other hand, was wearing a mini skirt and a full face of makeup and had done her hair for the occasion. When they arrived at the club, he ordered a beer, but they didn’t have the specific brand he wanted. So, she ordered a cocktail for him that was known to be popular. When the server brought over the drink, he complained about how he had been given a “woman’s glass.”

