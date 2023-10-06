She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Told Her That He Didn’t Like Her Outfit Before Proceeding To Explain How She Should Be Dressing

A first date is no place for controlling behavior. When a guy is already displaying controlling behavior on the first date, it’s best to avoid any further involvement with him.

TikToker Holly Auna (@hollyauna) is talking about her first and only date with a guy who told her that he didn’t like her outfit and then proceeded to explain how she should be dressing.

So she went on a date with this guy to the mall. As they were walking around the mall, the first thing he said was that he hated when girls wore ripped jeans.

Holly had worn a tie-dye tank top and really distressed jeans on their date. She had no idea how to respond to that comment.

Then, he took her to several stores to show her how he wanted her to dress. In her video, Holly shows off examples of outfits that he pointed out to her while on their date. It was obvious that he was super into the preppy style.

The first picture was of an all-pink outfit. The model in the photo wore a pink argyle sweater layered on top of a white button-up shirt and paired with a pale pink skirt.

The next ensemble consisted of a navy blue skirt with white polka dots, a green sweater draped over a blue and white striped button-up, and knee-high socks.

After that, they never spoke to each other again. In a comment, Holly clarified that there is nothing wrong with dressing preppy.

However, there is something very wrong with someone who tries to tell others what clothes they should wear, especially when their opinion is unsolicited.

