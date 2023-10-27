She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Invited Two Other Women Along In Hopes Of Finding The “Perfect Group Hookup”

Group dates can be a good way to get you comfortable with one-on-one dates if you just can’t seem to relax when meeting someone by yourself. However, all members of the party must be aware of the deal.

Imagine showing up to a first date, thinking you’ll be meeting with one guy, only to find several people gathered around your date. It’s like an episode of The Bachelor that you didn’t sign up for. Believe it or not, this very thing actually happened to one woman.

TikToker Megan James (@megan_a_james) is talking about the worst first date of her life. Her date invited her, along with two other women, on the same date so he could speed up the process of finding the perfect group hookup.

She had met this guy named Matthew on a dating app, and from what she saw and read about him in his profile, he seemed like a normal person. So, there was nothing to prepare her for what was to come.

They agreed to meet at an Italian restaurant that was located about fifteen minutes away from her house. She showed up at the restaurant ten minutes early. When she arrived, she spotted her date standing outside.

Since she was able to recognize him from his dating profile, she figured that was a good sign. They greeted each other and then went inside to grab a table. He had made a reservation, so their table was ready right away, which was nice.

They were led to a table meant for four people. Megan didn’t think much of it, but after they had been seated for a couple of minutes, another girl walked up to them.

At first, Megan thought the girl was their server, but the girl gave her a funny look. Then, she introduced herself and sat down next to them.

Suddenly, another girl appeared at their table. They all introduced themselves to each other, confused about what was going on. Megan thought that maybe the other two girls were just friends that he knew and had happened to be at the restaurant.

