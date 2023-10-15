She Went On A Horrific Date With A Guy Who Pointed Out Her Skin Imperfections, Forced Her To Play Checkers For Hours, And Even Got Upset That She Didn’t Open The Car Door For Him

All first dates are awkward, although the degree of awkwardness varies from one date to another. An aspect that can make a date uncomfortable to be on is when one person seems ignorant of what the appropriate social skills are.

TikToker Ari (@arimaviles) is talking about a date she went on with a guy who got upset with her for failing to open the car door for him, forced her to watch him play checkers for hours, and pointed out the flaws in her skin. All in all, he seemed totally unaware of the proper way to behave on a date.

One time, a guy asked her out on a date and offered to pick her up from her place. When he arrived, he got out to open the car door for her. But instead of immediately getting into his seat on the driver’s side, he walked around the back of the car and paused as if he was waiting for something.

Finally, he got back into the vehicle, visibly upset. He started talking about how his soul mate would’ve opened the car door for him, like in the movie A Bronx Tale. Before he started driving, he just stared at her in disappointment for a while.

The date continued with a trip to an ice cream shop. When they finished their ice cream, which was the most enjoyable part of the date so far, he took her back to his place. Unfortunately, the date would only go downhill from there.

At his place, she watched him and his roommate play checkers. After two excruciatingly long hours of checkers, he decided it was time to take her home.

On the way back to her place, he mentioned how brave it was of her for not wearing as much makeup as she usually did.

Then, he gave her a piece of unsolicited skincare advice, stating that if she cut back on the amount of cheese she ate, it would help clear up her acne.

Needless to say, there was no second date.

