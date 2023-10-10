She Went On A Horrific First Date With A Guy Who Basically Used Her As A Pawn Just To Make His Ex-Girlfriend Jealous

First dates are all about new beginnings. When you’re going on a first date, you’re making a fresh start with another person. That’s just how first dates generally go. But how can you move on from past relationships when your exes are in attendance during your date?

TikToker Erin Tridle (@erintridle) is telling all about the worst date she’s ever been on with a guy she calls Joe, where she was essentially being used as a pawn in his game to make his ex-girlfriend jealous. It was also the last date she went on before meeting her now-husband, proving that it’s always darkest before the dawn.

So, Joe was a professional chef and seemed like a very nice person. He asked her for a date and wanted to know when she was available. Erin agreed to go on a date with him and told him she would be free during the weekend.

Joe suggested they go to a comedy show on Tuesday, completely disregarding what she said and doing what he wanted instead. Erin noted that it was a red flag she should’ve noticed right away.

On Tuesday, she went to meet him at the comedy show. He showed up fifteen to twenty minutes late. They started chatting after he arrived, eventually landing on the topic of exes. He asked Erin if she stayed friends with her exes. Erin replied that she tried to remain friends with her exes when possible.

Joe was relieved by her answer and revealed that two of his ex-girlfriends were actually there at the comedy show, and they would be performing. Of course, Erin was shocked.

One of his exes approached them, and he introduced her as his ex-girlfriend of five years. They were now business partners and really good friends. His ex was super sweet, and their relationship seemed totally normal, so Erin didn’t see any red flags there.

But then, she met his other ex-girlfriend, who Joe introduced to her as Marina, his most recent ex. They began flirting in front of Erin. Marina was wearing a pair of silky pants, and at one point, she said to Joe that he absolutely needed to feel how soft her pants were.

She proceeded to grab his hand and ran it up and down her leg. Erin looked on awkwardly while Marina continued to talk to Joe about her comedic material. Joe pointed out that he hadn’t heard any new material from her in six months. She told him not to worry because she would be presenting all-new material tonight.

