She Went On An Awful Date With A Guy Who Played Her A Song He Wrote Before Shaming Her For Her Body Count

If you ever needed proof of what the modern dating scene is really like, here’s a dating experience that perfectly sums it up.

TikToker Kendall (@kendallkiper) is sharing snippets of how her worst-ever date with a guy in Los Angeles went down, and it went mega-viral. In a series of short clips, she exposed all the red flags this guy displayed during their brief time together.

The first video involved him bragging about his music. Kendall can be seen sipping on a glass of wine and giving him her full attention. The video started with him telling her that he had been working on his first song.

When Kendall asked to hear it, he revealed that the song was titled “Snow Bunny Hunter,” and it was about his “love for white women.”

As he played the song, Kendall struggled to keep her expression neutral and quickly took a sip of wine to hide her face before she burst into laughter. At the end of the clip, he proudly declared that he believed his song had the potential to “go platinum.”

Next, he can be heard saying, “The body’s a temple, and who you share your body with is one of the most important things ever, especially as a girl, right?

Kendall nodded in response. Then, he asked her what her body count was, telling her that he had slept with 120 people and that since he was a guy, the number of people he slept with didn’t matter much.

When Kendall told him that she had slept with under ten people, he became upset and shamed her for it.

The outlandish and inappropriate statements only continued to worsen. He shared that he listened to right-wing podcasters with misogynistic views and insisted that something was being put in the water that made people gay. He also droned on about cryptocurrency.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.