She Went On An Awful Second Date With A Guy Who Blew Off Their Picnic Plans To Take Her To His Friend’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament And Had The Nerve To Ask For The Ticket Money Back After She Left

We all know the horrors that occur during first dates. Perhaps your date was rude to the server, scrolled on their phone the entire time, or talked endlessly about their job.

These flaws are glaringly obvious, but sometimes, a person’s true colors don’t reveal themselves until the second date. TikToker Viv (@vivlaughloves) is talking about the worst second date she’s ever been on.

So, the week before, they had gone on their first date, and it went really well. They went out for drinks, then walked his dog at the park and ate pizza. Soon after their first date, he asked her out on a second date.

He wanted to do something more elaborate, but Viv was feeling tired that week and preferred something more casual. They planned to have a picnic at 6:30, go for a stroll, and watch the sunset for their second date.

She headed over to his place so they could walk from there, but when she arrived, he asked her if she wanted to watch his friend fight in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament. Viv didn’t really want to go but agreed to anyway because he seemed excited about it. She felt like she couldn’t say no to him.

She assumed that the tournament wouldn’t last too long and that they could go out somewhere afterward. At the tournament, he bought tickets for both of them, which cost $45 per person. As Viv sat there, his friends kept showing up to join them.

She introduced herself to them, but she began to grow extremely uncomfortable and anxious. She asked him how long the tournament would last, and he told her that it ended at ten. Viv felt like she was about to cry, so she excused herself to the bathroom and called her best friend.

Her friend helped calm her down. When she was feeling better, Viv went back to her seat. She asked her date if they could go to her favorite restaurant after the tournament since it was nearby. However, he had promised his friends he would go to the gym with them at ten.

He asked if they could go tomorrow night instead, but Viv had plans with her friends, and at that point, she didn’t really want to see him again anyway. It was eight o’clock, and Viv refused to stay there for another two hours. She finally gathered enough courage to tell him that she was leaving.

