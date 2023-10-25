She Went On The Worst Date Of Her Life After College With A Guy Named Kevin, Who Flashed His Wealth, Put On An Entire Karaoke Performance At His Apartment, And Cried When She Wanted To Leave

When TikToker Claire Manship (@womanship) was fresh out of college at 22, she experienced the worst date of her life.

So, after graduating college in the 2010s, she moved to New York. She met a guy named Kevin on a dating app, and he worked in finance.

At first, she was reluctant to go out with Kevin because her brother was also named Kevin, which made things a bit weird.

Ever since she was in middle school, she vowed never to date anyone named Kevin. But this one time, she decided to break her rule, and she ended up deeply regretting it.

It was a Friday night when Kevin took her on a date to a café. During dinner, Kevin made some statements that seemed endearing to her at the time, but she now realizes they were red flags. He told Claire he was impressed by her knowledge of sports and shocked that she was actually an intelligent person.

These two qualities of hers indicated to him that she was “not like other girls.” When the server arrived with the check, Kevin informed her that he always waited until the end of the date to decide whether or not he would treat a girl to dinner. His decision was based on how much the girl had impressed him.

He declared that Claire was worth paying for and pulled out a giant money clip filled with cash. He proceeded to pay for the check using only hundred-dollar bills. That was when Claire started to get the feeling that something about Kevin was a little off.

After paying for dinner, he told her he had a great time and asked if she wanted to see a movie. Claire was not one to turn down a potentially free movie. Plus, the movie theater was right around the corner, so of course, she agreed.

They left the café, turned the corner, and started walking toward the movie theater. As they were standing in front of the theater, Kevin suddenly grabbed her and kissed her face.

