She Went Out For A Three-Course Dinner Date With A Famous TV Food Host That Started Out Great, But Then She Found Him Bent Over In The Kitchen Chowing Down Leftovers Without Any Clothes On

We ordinary folk tend to idolize celebrities. They always appear so glamorous on-screen and seem to be so put together. However, famous people have their flaws, too. This story is a prime example of how celebrities aren’t as perfect as they appear to be.

TikToker Kerry (@comfywith_kerry) is divulging the details of the date she went on with a famous television food host. Here’s what happened.

A few years ago, she was working on a food network TV show and hit it off with the host. But little did she know that their chemistry would lead her to have one of the most unforgettable nights of her life.

They went out for an amazing three-course meal, and she was having such a fun time with him that she decided to go back to his place with him. When they got to his place, they made some drinks and relaxed in his room.

While they were lounging around, he left the room and was gone for a considerable amount of time. After twenty minutes had passed, she got up to look for him. As she walked down the hallway toward the kitchen, she spotted him.

He was fully naked and bent over the kitchen counter, stuffing his face with the leftovers they brought home from dinner. Kerry was very uncomfortable, and to spare him from embarrassment, she politely pretended she hadn’t seen him. So, she quietly made her way back to the room.

At that point, she had become completely disgusted with him and decided to wait for him to return before announcing that she had to go. Eventually, he came back into the room, crawled onto the bed, and tried to give her a kiss. He still had food hanging from his beard, and his breath smelled like garlic.

Kerry told him she was tired and wanted to go home, but he begged her to stay, saying that he would love to cuddle with her all night. She felt bad and agreed to stick around. Sure enough, he got up and exited the room again, this time to use the bathroom.

She heard him belch from inside the bathroom, along with other gross, unpleasant noises. The sounds coming from the bathroom were atrocious enough to traumatize her for the rest of her life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.