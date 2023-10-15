She Went Out On A Date With A Creepy Man Who Made Strange Comments About Her Face And Assessed Her Like He Was A Serial Killer

Have you ever been on a date that you thought went successfully, but after further speculation with a friend or family member, you realized that you nearly became a victim?

TikToker Julia (@jewelsrules) went on a date with a creepy guy who compared her to a milkmaid and made weird comments about her face, which she took as compliments until days later when her sister pointed out that he was assessing her like a serial killer.

So, Julia met this guy on a dating app, and they chatted for a few days before making plans to walk her dogs together, which Julia claimed was the perfect date. In her video, she listed why she believed it was the ideal date.

“You know, it’s public; I can drive myself; I don’t have to rely on him. If it gets bad, I can just walk away, and I have my dogs for protection.”

While on their date, Julia asked him what he did for work. He skirted around the question, saying that he worked for a tech start-up but didn’t have an actual job description. Then, he started talking about his issues with his parents and how he liked to gamble.

He followed that up by bombarding Julia with tons of compliments, which she loved. He described how good she looked and told her how much he liked her. But what he said next caused Julia to pause.

He stated that she had a “milkmaid face.” Her mouth dropped open in shock. She was extremely confused and didn’t know what he meant by that, so she laughed. He explained that her “light features,” such as her blue eyes, blonde hair, and round face, all contributed to the whole milkmaid look.

Later on, he grabbed her chin and started moving it around, admiring her bone structure and her nose. He told her that he “loved the arch and those big, beautiful nostrils.” Julia was in disbelief, but the idea to leave the date still hadn’t entered her mind yet.

As they continued walking, he put one hand on her forehead and his other hand behind her neck, complimenting her on her “lovely head shape.” She thought his behavior was somewhat odd but attributed it to his quirky personality.

