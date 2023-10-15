She Went Out On A Date With A Guy Who Freaked Out On Her Because She Doesn’t Drink

A lot of social outings, including dates, involve drinking. So, if you’re alcohol-free, it can be a challenge to navigate dating. You might also face criticism from insensitive jerks for your decision to stay sober.

One woman from New York had a bad experience where her date insisted that she have an alcoholic beverage, even though she informed him that she didn’t drink alcohol multiple times.

TikToker Winta Zesu (@winta_zesu) filmed herself while out on a date with a guy. When the server came to their table to take their orders, she asked for a mocktail. Immediately, her date expressed surprise at the fact that she didn’t drink.

His voice can be heard in the background of the video, saying, “Wait, what? You don’t drink? How are we going to have fun tonight? Not with mocktails, we’re not.”

He ordered a drink called “The Bad Kitty,” and Winta opted for some tea. Her date suggested that she order a Long Island iced tea instead, stating that the cocktail had five different liquors in it and was known for being a strong drink.

Then, he mentioned that she looked tired and asked if she got enough rest. Later on, he asked for a round of shots “just for her.” Winta quickly declined and called out his behavior as “weird.”

“So rude you didn’t tell me that you don’t drink. Kind of wasting my time,” he said in response. “I hate going out with someone all the time and not being able to drink.”

Winta told him that if he wanted her to leave, he could be more straightforward about it so she wouldn’t have to waste any more of her time with him. She asked him to order a ride for her, but he refused to unless she drank some alcohol.

After he called her “disgusting,” she got up from her seat and announced that she was leaving. The video ended with him begging her to stay.

