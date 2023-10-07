She Went Out On A Date With An Insufferable “Finance Bro” Who Wouldn’t Stop Rambling About Stocks The Entire Time

It’s no secret that guys can be total jerks and complete idiots. But nobody is capable of arrogance quite like a finance bro. If you’ve never before encountered a finance bro in your life, consider yourself lucky.

Finance bros are guys who typically work in finance and constantly talk about money in an attempt to impress everyone around them with their knowledge and job titles.

They are also overly confident and are obsessed with making more money. And worst of all, they will absolutely give you unsolicited financial advice.

TikToker Alex Pouloutides (@alexpoulx) shared a video of herself on a date with a guy who couldn’t seem to stop rambling on about stocks. Everything about him screamed “finance bro.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV, you’re on the worst date of your life.” In the short clip that has now gained over a million views, Alex is sipping on a glass of wine, looking bored with the conversation.

At the beginning of the video, the guy’s voice can be heard saying, “You’re never going to, like, beat the market buying individual stocks. There’s very few hedge funds every year that even beat the S&P 500, which is like the main index…”

The video then cuts to him talking about how stocks are currently “compressed” because of oil futures. Alex barely had an opportunity to get a single word in. It was only when he asked her if she knew what an IPO was that she finally spoke. She replied with, “Initial public offering.”

Then, the conversation turned to how much he could lift on a bench press. Finally, he asked her whose place they were going to after their date. In response, Alex laughed, and the video ended.

Several TikTok users offered their opinions in the comments section, with some expressing their bafflement at how the guy seemed unable to pick up on context clues.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.