She Went To A Hotel And Told Her Husband That She Can’t Stay With Him While Their Newborn Is Still Young Because Her Stepkids Lack Boundaries

This woman has three stepchildren, who are mostly wonderful children.

She has two stepsons, 12 and 8, and an 8-year-old stepdaughter.

Over the last six years, they have been a part of her life, and she has always had a great relationship with them.

For the most part, she’s also had a friendly relationship with her stepchildren’s mother, but she has been dealing with a stressful and frustrating situation that not everyone can agree on.

Three weeks ago, she gave birth to a daughter.

She anticipated dealing with difficult behavior, but she can’t handle it anymore.

“So, basically, whenever I’m nursing the baby, my stepkids are either trying to hug her or kiss her or get right down and talk to her while I’m exposed. Almost every single feeding. They refuse to leave the baby alone when I’m nursing, despite me voicing several times how uncomfortable it makes me feel that I have four kids hanging off of me while I’m trying to nurse,” she said.

In her view, it’s completely unacceptable behavior for them to be leaning down to kiss the baby while she’s feeding her.

Also, while her daughter is taking a nap, her stepchildren enter her room, touch her, play with her feet, or even rub her head. This causes her daughter to wake up, leading to her being irritable because she’s not sleeping enough or has disturbed sleep.

