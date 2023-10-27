She Went To Drag A Guest Out Of Her Bachelorette Party By The Hair Because She Was Being Extremely Rude, And She Accidentally Ripped Her Wig Off

Last Saturday, this 26-year-old woman had her bachelorette party.

She doesn’t like going out drinking, so instead, she had a nice dinner with some close friends held in a church recreation center. Her parents paid for decorations, which she greatly appreciated. After dinner, she planned to open presents.

For the party, she allowed her friends to bring plus ones along. One of her friends brought a woman named Helen, 28, who she isn’t personally close with but is still a part of her group of friends.

Two years ago, she started keeping her distance because she noticed that Helen was an envious person who would try to project her envy and claim that others were envious of her.

Even though she’d never been too fond of Helen, she wanted to respect that her friends could choose who to bring as their plus ones to the party. Despite Helen not being an invited guest, her friend, Siobhan, chose to bring her along, so she accepted that. Her mother engrained this respectful nature in her.

While she was opening gifts, Helen started complaining about how someone wore the same shoes that she did, claiming that everyone wanted to dress like her.

“She made a remark about ‘cheap extensions’ another guest wore and thought my 18-year-old niece’s skirt was too short, as children shouldn’t wear revealing clothing, and it’s not ladylike to show skin (she herself was wearing a thigh-length silver dress with sequins and an open back),” she said.

Fed up with Helen’s rude comments, she had a private conversation with Siobhan and told her to caution Helen to keep her thoughts to herself. Siobhan assured her that she would make sure Helen behaved for the rest of the party.

After opening her presents, she and her guests started moving all the chairs off the floor so that they could dance.

