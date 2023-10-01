She Won The Powerball Jackpot And Is About To Come Into A Life-Changing Amount Of Money, But Her Husband Wants To Share The Winnings With His Childhood Friend, And She Is Worried About Their Safety

Last year, this 30-year-old woman entered the lottery for the first time during the Powerball jackpot.

From then on, she occasionally played the lottery, but she never spent a lot of money on it. Per week, she only spent several dollars.

Sometimes, she would win a few dollars, and even though she never imagined that she’d win a huge amount, it was amazing to daydream about, especially considering the fact that she was financially struggling and had quite a lot of debt.

“Fast forward to a few months ago (I won’t say the month for privacy), and I checked the winning numbers one night against my ticket, and it matched with my numbers perfectly. Initially, I didn’t believe it and thought there had to be a mistake, so I told my husband, Adam, 35, and we checked it, like, a dozen times, and I was right–we won. It’s life-changing, multi-generational money,” she said.

Right after winning the lottery, she and Adam decided not to tell anyone for several months before they made any big money moves.

The last several months have been amazing. She and Adam have gone through shock, and while it was a struggle, they resisted the urge to do anything financially drastic, and they haven’t changed the way they live their lives in any way.

“We fantasized about what to do with our money, but the time to claim is drawing near, so we have begun having more practical discussions about how to claim it and what to do with it,” she explained.

During these conversations, Adam mentioned the possibility of splitting their winnings with his closest friend and business partner, Tim. Adam and Tim’s friendship dates back to middle school, and they have always been inseparable.

Over the years, they’ve started multiple businesses together, currently work with one another, have made financial investments together, moved to the same town to be closer to each other, and have regularly talked about hoping that their families are both financially successful.

