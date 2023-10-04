She Won’t Let Her Mother-In-Law Watch Her New Baby Since Her Mother-In-Law Neglected Her Husband When He Was Little

One week ago, this woman had a daughter.

Understandably, she and her husband, 28, are thrilled and consumed with their daughter and think that she’s perfect in every way.

As a new mother, she wants to do everything she can to protect her daughter, and she fiercely feels this way.

Unfortunately, her husband’s mother wasn’t a good mother to him or his brother, and she was deeply neglectful.

The neglect began about 26 years ago.

When they were growing up, he and his brother were left at home alone when they were 3 and 4 because their mother would leave to work at the hospital anywhere from 12 to 16 hours.

She’d also leave them at home while she went to the laundromat. When she’d arrive home, the cops would be waiting for her. This happened over and over again.

When her husband and his brother were 6 and 7-years-old, their mother flew out of the country to see her mother.

She left them in the care of their father, who didn’t have a relationship with them and, for more than a year, hadn’t wanted to communicate with them at all.

