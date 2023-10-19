She Works In Customer Service And Got Called Out For Having “The Most Condescending” Out-Of-Office Message A Customer Had Ever Seen

We all know that workplace emails can sometimes be hard to read properly, as some messages and email etiquette can send mixed messages, and you can’t tell how that person is feeling.

But sometimes, people still find ways to take an email way out of context. This especially happens when you’re working in customer service, which is one of the most emotionally draining jobs to work.

One woman who works in customer service was once told she had the “most condescending” out-of-office message a customer had ever seen.

Syd (@stillpoorandhungry), a TikTok creator, shared her work email story on TikTok, and people couldn’t get over this reaction to her ‘out-of-office message.’

When people aren’t at work and expect to get emails from customers or clients, they typically add an automated ‘out-of-office’ message that is sent out whenever an email is sent to them. These messages usually inform their client they’re out of the office, will be back on a certain date, and refer them to someone else who can help.

Syd was on a much-needed vacation from her job as a travel agent and decided to make her out-of-office message a little more fun.

Syd decided to include a line at the end of her message that read, “If you’re curious, here’s what I’m up to!” along with two to three pictures from her vacation. In her video caption, she explains that she used an out-of-office message template used by others from her company.

Plus, wouldn’t you want to see your travel agent enjoying themself on a nice vacation they were able to plan? You would think that indicates they’re good at their job.

Well, one of Syd’s customers was not very happy to see those photos.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.