She’s A Flight Attendant Sharing Her Favorite Secret Hacks That Travelers Can Use To Land Free Upgrades To First Class

Have you ever been envious of those people sitting in coach or economy seats on an airplane who suddenly get upgraded to first class?

According to this flight attendant, there are ways to boost your chances of that happening to you.

Cierra Mistt (@cierra_misstt) is a flight attendant and TikTok creator who loves sharing all sorts of information, including her favorite airline secrets, tips, and hacks for her followers.

In one of her FAQ videos, Cierra acknowledged all the people in her comments who would ask how you can get a free upgrade to first class.

“There’s a lot of ways you can get free upgrades to first class,” says Cierra.

While this may surprise you, one of the easiest ways to get a free first-class upgrade is to be super nice to your flight crew. Other than being friendly and having basic manners, it certainly doesn’t hurt to take an extra step and gift your flight crew with some treats or tiny gifts before take-off.

“The miracles we can work when we’re given Starbucks or a bag of chocolates, especially [on] those long days where we have back-to-back flights and don’t even have time to go get some food,” says Cierra.

And hey, even if your kind demeanor and gifts don’t make an upgrade happen, you’ll still have done something really thoughtful for your hardworking flight crew, and who wouldn’t want good karma points?

When you see a flight attendant move people up to first class, it’s not always because they’re being nice and want to make someone’s day.

Cierra revealed that one of the common reasons for moving passengers up to first class is that when a flight isn’t at full capacity, the flight crew has to move people around for “weight and balance purposes.”

