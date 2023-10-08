She’s A Teacher Dispelling The Myth That Grades Define Students’ Worth, Intelligence, Or Success

School is stressful. Not everyone can get straight A’s no matter how hard they try or how much they study. The weight of believing that it is necessary to achieve no less than a score of 100 can bring students down and cause them to have a negative attitude toward school.

Getting good grades is a key part of the formula of success that has been ingrained into our society. It’s considered to be step one of the process that leads to a happy, fulfilling life.

Good grades will lead to acceptance into a top university, which will then land you a high-paying job, propelling you into a life with a loving marriage, a nice house, and children who will follow in your footsteps.

However, this formula for success does not actually guarantee that you will have any of the things listed above. Life is full of the unexpected and can throw a wrench into your plans. There are many other paths that lead to success that don’t necessarily involve stellar academic performance.

A teacher who goes by the name Ms. P (@realmsp) is sharing a meaningful message on TikTok about how grades do not define a student’s worth, intelligence, or success.

Her message serves as an important reminder to students struggling in school and even to parents, as some may put an overwhelming amount of pressure on their kids to get perfect grades.

In her video, Ms. P reads off a note from a student detailing the worst part of their week of school. The note said, “I’m scared to go home because of my grades.”

After reading the note, she launched into a passionate speech, telling her class not to stress themselves out over grades.

“Grades don’t define you,” started Ms. P. “You could fail everything and be the smartest person in the room. You could fail out of school and be the most successful person. You can also get 100s all throughout school and be the least successful person in the room. Grades do not define your success,” she concluded the video.

