She’s A Third-Grade Teacher Incorporating A Taylor Swift Song Into Her Lessons To Make Learning How To Count Easier, More Relatable, And Just Plain Fun

Counting is a skill that is a crucial part of a child’s understanding of math. But sometimes, teaching kids to count is actually not as easy as one, two, three. So, it definitely helps to incorporate fun methods to aid them in sharpening this skill.

Faith McPeek (@mcpeek_teaches) is a third-grade teacher, and she’s on TikTok sharing the technique she uses to help her students learn how to count by eight.

Together, they created a song to the melody of Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” In her video, Faith films herself seated at her desk, leading the class in song while the voices of her students can be heard chanting the revised lyrics in the background.

The song started out with the words, “Third grade, and we’re counting by eight. Eight, sixteen, twenty-four, and thirty-two, oh! We’re having fun, but we’re learning, too. I don’t want to keep counting if I can’t count with you!”

It continued with, “Forty turns to forty-eight. Don’t forget fifty-six and sixty-four, oh! Seventy-two for whatever it’s worth, eighty and eighty-eight were the last ones we ever learned.”

Her video has gained thirteen million views, and many TikTok users were quick to praise Faith in the comments section for her creativity in the classroom.

“The way your students will still be singing this when they are 88 themselves,” commented one user.

“You make learning so fun and relevant for your students. Keep it up,” wrote another.

“This is great for kids who learn differently, not all kids can learn just by sitting there and looking at a book and expecting to remember everything,” pointed out a third.

