She’s Allowing Her 13-Year-Old Daughter To Make The Decision Not To See Her Father Anymore, Even Though She Knows That Her Ex Will Likely Blame Her For It

One year ago, this woman and her ex-husband divorced.

They were married for 15 years, and he unfortunately cheated on her. She was the one who chose to end their marriage.

She and her ex have a 13-year-old daughter together named Emma.

“Emma struggled a lot with the split. She’s always been a bit of a daddy’s girl, so his moving out was very difficult for her. He has her one night per week at his request. He’s ‘too busy’ to see her more,” she said.

Several months after she and her ex broke up, he got into a new relationship. As of right now, he and his girlfriend don’t live together.

Her ex’s girlfriend has four children ranging from age 3 to 10.

About six months ago, Emma met his new girlfriend. At first, everything seemed to be going smoothly, and everyone was content with the situation.

However, each time that Emma is with her ex, his girlfriend’s children are there, too. Emma gets along with his girlfriend and her children, but she has said that being around all of the children can be a bit overwhelming since she’s an only child and doesn’t know what it’s like to have siblings.

“They do all activities as a family unit because any one-on-one time would be unfair to the other kids. On top of this, they all stay at his two-bedroom place when Emma is there, meaning five kids are sleeping in one bedroom. Emma has complained about a lack of privacy and expressed frustration with having to ‘share’ her dad when she only gets to see him for just a few hours a week,” she explained.

