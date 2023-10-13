She’s Allowing Her Mother-In-Law To See Her Newborn Baby But Not Her Own Mom And Got Accused Of Being Hypocritical

This 25-year-old woman and her husband, also 25, are going to have their first child in a couple of weeks.

For both sides of their families, this will be the first grandchild, so everyone is thrilled and excited for the birth.

“We live multi-generationally with my husband’s family. We all live on a large property together. My husband’s grandparents, parents, and siblings all live here as well. His grandparents live in their own detached apartment, while my husband and I live in a large apartment in their finished basement. We have our own entrance, kitchen, laundry, and three bedrooms. His siblings and parents live upstairs from us,” she said.

She feels incredibly lucky that she has the chance to be able to take care of her child with such a huge support system around her living so close.

Not long ago, she texted her family in a group chat to let them know the boundaries that she and her husband were putting into place after the baby was born. She told them that they weren’t allowing hospital visitors, and they wouldn’t be inviting anyone over for the first two weeks after the birth.

They are extending these rules to her husband’s family as well because she can already anticipate that she won’t want to hang out with them right after having the baby.

“The exception to this rule is that I know if I need any support or help, I will ask my mother-in-law, who can quickly come downstairs. I trust my mother-in-law not to intrude on this special time, but I know she will be a great resource and support person,” she explained.

Throughout the years, she has developed a close bond with her mother-in-law, and she doesn’t have a good relationship with her own mother.

She keeps low contact with her mother and only lets her come over a couple of times a year. Before maintaining a couple of yearly visits, she didn’t want to see her mother at all, but her husband persuaded her to see her sparingly. Unfortunately, her mother has always been unaccommodating and cruel to her husband.

