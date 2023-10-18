She’s Been This Guy’s Side Chick For More Than A Year, But Now That He Proposed To His Pregnant Girlfriend, She Wants To Tell This Other Girl The Truth

This 27-year-old girl has been seeing a 36-year-old guy for more than a year now, and two months into their relationship, she learned through word of mouth as well as social media that he has a girlfriend.

So, she’s totally his side chick, though she never would have guessed he wasn’t single. He lives with his girlfriend, and she talks to him every single day.

She first got wise to him when he would vanish for days in a row, and that’s when she learned the truth; she’s hardly the only girl in his life.

She then found out that he got divorced from his first wife for cheating on her. But, as for his girlfriend, she’s currently pregnant and has no clue that her man is not being faithful.

She discovered last week that he proposed to this girl, too, and that’s when she decided to cut this guy out of her life.

Even after he gave his girlfriend a ring, which she saw on social media, he still carried on like he was single, and he kept talking to her and making her feel super special.

“Over time, I did develop feelings and a bond with him, and I feel ashamed of that as it is pathetic,” she explained.

“I want to tell the girlfriend/fiancée, but I am legit scared of this guy…real American Psycho vibes. You would never be able to tell any of this about him, he’s very charming and suave. I feel like if I said something to her – he would somehow make my life a [nightmare].”

“He’s gotten away with cheating for years. I fear he would do something to me, he has violent tendencies…I feel like he’d make me out to be insane, crazy, psycho to her, and she’d believe him.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.