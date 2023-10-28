She’s Considering Barring Her Mother-In-Law From Her Wedding Since She’s Trying To Control The Planning Process

A lot of women have had to deal with controlling mother-in-laws who tend to try and dictate what their sons can and cannot do.

But can you imagine if your future mother-in-law told you that you weren’t allowed to plan your own wedding?

One woman recently upset her future mother-in-law after putting her foot down and telling her she had no right to control any aspects of her wedding planning.

She’s 22 and is starting to plan her wedding to her fiance. Well, she’s trying to at least.

Her future mother-in-law is a very controlling woman who enjoys telling her son what to do.

“Up until he was 17, she would choose what clothes he wore, and made all decisions for him, and refused to let him choose by himself,” she said.

“She told him multiple times as a teen that she would be planning his wedding and that whoever he found would ‘just have to be fine with that.’ Well, I’m not.”

Like most girls, she’s been looking forward to planning her own wedding for some time now. But as soon as her fiance proposed, his mom has been trying to control the entire process, planning their wedding as if it was hers and barking orders.

Toward the beginning of the planning process, her fiance’s mom told her where she needed to have her wedding and sent her a few wedding dress styles to “choose from.”

